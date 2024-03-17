Nourishing wellness: Natureallé host its first wellness workshop

CHENNAI: Natureallé is an earth-friendly, holistic health platform that encourages a conscious way of life. It aims to bring together like-minded people and engages brands and products in healing experiences. On Saturday, Natureallé hosted its first wellness workshop with renowned food consultant Chef Adhira. In an interview with DT Next, Natureallé founder Samyuktha Adityan talks about the platform’s mission and the workshop in detail.

Sivanthi Adityan and Samyuktha

“Sustainability is the need of the hour. Resources are depleting across the globe and if there is a better, more mindful and conscious way to live our lives, we’d love to help people live more responsibly and do our part. The general idea is that it’s beyond reach or impossible to incorporate that into your daily lives. Through our platform, we aim to dispel that idea, and make information and products accessible, understandable and curated – all in one place,” says Samyuktha.

Participants from the workshop

Summer skewers with melon, prosciutto and bocconcini

Talking about the collaboration with Chef Adhira, Samyuktha shares, “It was a natural process. As a company focused on wellness and nutrition, we needed a chef who could accurately showcase our offerings, who has a working knowledge of nutrition, and who could creatively develop concepts without compromising on flavour. Chef Adhira seemed like the perfect fit, as I know she shares similar values.”

Chef Adhira and Samyuktha at the workshop

Chef Adhira and Samyuktha

The workshop which was held at Alexandria Tavern, Pharos Hotel, also had a hands-on cooking demonstration led by Chef Adhira. Sharing more details about the topics covered at the workshop, Samyuktha adds, “We are focused on holistic wellness; to be able to make lifestyle changes, large and small, to impact overall health and nutrition. Mindful alternative options for daily ingredients, natural substitutes for highly processed foods, understanding of texture and flavour, and how to achieve that with nutritious ingredients are some of the topics we explored. We hope this was beneficial in creating a space for people to question their daily choices and find more beneficial ways to eat food they enjoy.”