No lifeline, Chennai green panel clears NHAI move to axe 1000 trees under Maduravoyal flyover

CHENNAI: All hopes lost for more than 2,000 trees thriving under Maduravoyal flyover as the district green committee has accorded its nod to cut 1,000 trees in the first phase for a National Highway project.

According to a member of the green committee, the nod was given on Wednesday during the meeting.

“The subject came up for discussion, and the committee has approved the removal of the trees. However, certain conditions have been imposed for cutting the trees,” the member said.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) applied to the Chennai district green committee for removal of the trees to carry out Port-Maduravoyal Expressway project since approval of the committee is mandated to remove any tree. As per the norms, the NHAI should plant 10 trees for every tree that it cuts for the project or hand over funds to the forest department, which would use the funds to plant and maintain the trees on available land within Chennai.

The trees were planted 5 years ago by the department, and NHAI had given Rs 6 crore to plant them under the flyover using Miyawaki method. Before the trees were planted, the space under the flyover was an eyesore and it was used as an open warehouse for storing construction materials.