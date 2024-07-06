NHAI seeks nod to fell 2,000 trees grown Miyawaki way in Maduravoyal 5 years ago

CHENNAI: As the vehicles hurtle above, a thick Miyawaki forest with a dense canopy rustles under the Maduravoyal Cloverleaf Interchange (famously Maduravoyal flyover) but motorists may have not heard it. Now, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposing to expand the flyover, the forest may soon face the axe and music will cease.

According to a Forest Department source, the NHAI has sought permission to cut down more than 2,000 trees under the flyover for the expansion works. "The Forest Department had planted the tree saplings less than five years ago. The NHAI gave Rs 6 crore to plant more than 2,000 saplings under the flyover using the Miyawaki method," the source said.

The authority has applied to the Chennai district green committee seeking permission to remove the trees, which is required before cutting any tree. Before the saplings were planted, the space under the flyover was an eyesore and was used as an open warehouse for storing construction materials.

TD Babu, member of the State Green Committee, said that it was shocking that a national agency like NHAI is not far-sighted. "The saplings planted five years ago have grown into a forest now. Cutting them down could have been avoided and Rs 6 crore spent for it could have been saved if NHAI had vision for expansion earlier," he opined.

It is learnt that the highway authority has expressed its inability to translocate the trees citing lack of sufficient space. It also claims not to have space to plant more than 20,000 tree saplings as mandated under compensatory afforestation. As per norms, 10 trees should be planted for each tree removed.

The district green committee is scheduled to discuss the proposal next week and take a decision, likely in favour of NHAI, the source said.

When asked, Chennai district forest officer VA Saravanan said that the department's rangers are monitoring the forest. "There is a proposal from NHAI to remove 2,000 trees. The authority should provide funds to the Forest Department for planting more than 20,000 tree saplings under compensatory afforestation. The department will use the fund to plant the saplings within Chennai," he explained.

Despite calls and messages, a project director of NHAI refused to speak about the project.

A portion of the Miyawaki forest is already under degradation as unknown people use the space to dump garbage. Despite complaints, the dumping has been continuing for several months.