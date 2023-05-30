No free parking at Nanganallur Metro Station from June 1: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has opened a new parking lot at Nanganallur Road Metro Station to meet the parking demands of Metro passengers.



According to a CMRL press note released today, the parking lot accommodates approximately 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four wheelers that have led to parking lot issues where Metro passengers are parking the vehicles free of charge solely from April 28, 2023 to May 31, 2023.

Thus, the CMRL has decided that passengers can henceforth utilise the parking facility by paying the parking charges through CMRL travel card or digital payment modes from June 1, 2023.