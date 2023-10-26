NIFT celebrates sustainable style, heritage

CHENNAI: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Chennai recently hosted the ‘Khadi Mahotsav Fashion Show 2023 – Vastra Viraasat,’ shining a spotlight on the timeless charm of khadi fabric, a symbol of India’s rich heritage. The event underscored the fusion of khadi with creativity, serving as a platform for sustainable and innovative fashion, and bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary design. The show featured approximately 12 different collections, each a testament to the versatility of khadi.

As part of the craft cluster initiative, NIFT students introduced several exciting collections. Among them were Thirubhuvanam silk sarees, designed and developed by the students. Another collection showcased the traditionally popular resist-dyed Madurai Sungudi fabrics, reimagined for a younger audience. Additionally, there was a collection of finely woven lightweight handwoven cotton sarees in pastel to mid-tones, ideal for breezy evening wear, crafted from Tulu Nadu Textiles.

Prerana Natraj, a 2019 fashion design alumna and founder of Origin Studio, presented the ‘Perception’ collection, aiming to convey that khadi can be a fashionable choice for people of all ages and occasions. Through her designs, she demonstrated that natural colours on cotton can be stylish.

‘Madrasta,’ another collection by Purushottaman, a NIFT alumnus and founder of Purush Arie, paid tribute to Madras-street style. Inspired by Chennai’s street culture and local life, the collection celebrated Tamil heritage, combining Indian khadi and handloom textiles with tailored lungis, veshtis, and sarees featuring practical side pockets, seamlessly merging traditional Tamil style with modern drapes and wraps in the world of fashion.