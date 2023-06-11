Begin typing your search...

Newly-wed doctors drown in Bali during honeymoon

Families of the victims have rushed to Bali to bring back the bodies. The deceased were identified as Lokeshwaran and Vibushniya, who got married on June 1.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2023 7:35 PM GMT
Lokeshwaran and Vibushniya

CHENNAI: Barely a week after their wedding, a doctor couple from Chennai drowned during their honeymoon in Bali on Friday. Initial reports state that the couple were doing a photoshoot on a speedboat when they lost balance and drowned.

City police after interacting with the family members found out that the accident occurred on Friday. While Lokeshwaran’s body was recovered within a few hours, Vibushniya’s body was found only on Saturday morning. Her family lives in Seneerkuppam near Poonamalle. She had completed her MBBS from a private institute in Coimbatore. Lokeshwaran is from Salem, police said.

The kin of the deceased couple have sought the help of the state and the central government in bringing the bodies of the newly-wed couple to Chennai through the Indian embassy in Indonesia.

Relatives of the victims said that arrangements have been made to bring the bodies to Malaysia and then to Tamil Nadu, as there is no direct flight from Indonesia to Chennai.

DTNEXT Bureau

