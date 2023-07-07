New terminal of Chennai airport is fully operational

CHENNAI: The New Integrated Terminal of the Chennai airport started to operate in full fledged from the early hours of Friday. The old existing terminal will be closed permanently from July 10.

Airport sources said on Friday a total of 102 flight services to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Srilanka, Dubai, Kuwait, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar, London, France and Germany were operated. The new integrated terminal in the Chennai airport was constructed on 1,36,295 square meters and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8th.

Inaugurating the terminal also increased the passenger handling of the Chennai airport. Usually, 23 million passengers would be using the Chennai airport every year and now it would be increased to 30 million passengers. The first trial run of the integrated terminal began on April 25.

Later on the May 3 trial, several small flights were made to operate in the new terminal and the trial run was held only in the morning Later in June, the trial run was increased and more flights started to operate from the new terminal.

From the early hours of Friday, the new terminal started to function fully and all the flights are being operated only in the new terminal. The old International terminal (T3) will be closed permanently from July 10 and in the next few weeks it will be demolished and phase two of the Airport Expansion work will begin.