New gene mutation for Alkaptonuria detected in the Narikuravar population

CHENNAI: The Biochemistry, Department of the Stanley Medical College and Hospital is doing research among the Narikuravar population of Chennai and has detected a novel gene mutation causing alkaptonuria. Further studies are being done by the department in this aspect.

The report on the study was discussed at a three-day continuing medical education programme and workshop on analytical biochemistry conducted by the Department of Biochemistry at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital recently.

The chief guest of the event, Dr. K. Narayanasamy, the vice chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M. G. R. Medical University, inaugurated the workshop that was attended by over 110 delegates from all over the country. It was accredited 30 credit points by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

Emphasizing that the medical fraternity should focus more on the preventive aspects rather than therapeutics, Dr K Narayanasamy said that the old saying prevention is better than cure does not hold good anymore because prevention is the only cure now. The vice chancellor appreciated the research work and released a booklet on the novel alkaptonuria gene mutation.

Dr. M. P. Saravanan, head of the department of biochemistry at Stanley Medical College said that patients with alkaptonuria usually present with a crippling form of arthropathy and cardiovascular disease, even at a young age. Earlier detection of the disease through genetic analysis could reduce the risk of complications and improve their long-term health.

Dean of Staney Hospital, Dr. P. Balaji, Medical Superintendent, Vice Principal, and other faculties of various other departments participated in the programme.