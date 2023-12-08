Begin typing your search...
New ATM at MA Chidambaram stadium to ease fans
Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday opened an ATM at MA Chidambaram Stadium to ease fans to retrieve cash.
CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday opened an ATM at MA Chidambaram Stadium to ease fans to retrieve cash.
Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank inaugurated the ATM in the presence of R I Palani, Hon. Secretary TNCA and Officials of IOB and TNCA.
The ATM is located near A G Ram Singh Gate on Bells Road.
Next Story