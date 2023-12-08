New ATM at MA Chidambaram stadium to ease fans

Begin typing your search...

Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday opened an ATM at MA Chidambaram Stadium to ease fans to retrieve cash.

8 Dec 2023
CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday opened an ATM at MA Chidambaram Stadium to ease fans to retrieve cash.

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank inaugurated the ATM in the presence of R I Palani, Hon. Secretary TNCA and Officials of IOB and TNCA.

The ATM is located near A G Ram Singh Gate on Bells Road.

