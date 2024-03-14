NCB raids Jaffer Sadiq's godown in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after arresting Sadhanadan, the key aid of Jaffer Sadiq, Tamil film producer and expelled DMK man arrested by NCB after being embroiled in drug trafficking, the investigators on Thursday raided the godown of the cartel located in Perungudi in Chennai.



The godown located on Kamarajar Salai in Annai Sathya Nagar in Perungudi was managed by Sadha alias Sadhanadan, sources said.

He was the key aid of the kingpin and had been managing logistics of Jaffer Sadiq, sources noted.

Sadha was handling packing and distribution. Apart from Perungudi, he has atleast one facility located in Tiruchy sources added.

Apart from Jaffer Sadiq and Sadha, the NCB Delhi has arrested three other person in February. The cartel has been sending consignments containing pseudoephedrine to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia over the last three years. The total quantity of drugs is estimated to be about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, valued at more than Rs 2,000 crores, claimed NCB.