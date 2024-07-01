NCB Chennai zonal unit arrests three with 2.7 kg meth in Royapettah

CHENNAI: In a case of meth seizure in Chennai, NCB Chennai zonal unit officials arrested three persons including a Manipur native settled in city for the last 10 years for alleged possession of 2.7 kg of the synthetic drug.

Based on a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted a car near Peters Road, Royapettah. On checking the car, officials found 2.7 kg of methamphetamine and recovered them. All three persons in the court were arrested.

The drug was sourced from Moreh, a border town in the Indo-Mynamar border in Manipur. Further investigations are on.

