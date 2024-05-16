NCB arrests 5 in pan-India operation, drugs worth Rs 22 crore seized

CHENNAI: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zone has seized 1.8 kg of cocaine and 1.4 kg of MDMA, worth approximately Rs. 22 crore, and arrested 5 persons, including 4 foreign nationals, in a pan-India operation.



The NCB officers made two separate seizures last week. On May 9, 1.8 kg of cocaine was seized from a Bolivian passenger at Chennai airport, concealed in a woollen jacket. Two women, an Indian and a Brazilian national, were later arrested in Mumbai and 15 gms of cocaine recovered from their possession.





In a joint operation with Customs, 1.4 kg of MDMA was seized in a parcel from the Netherlands. Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Pondicherry and Bangalore as receivers of the contraband.



The NCB conducted raids in Pondicherry, Bangalore, and Mumbai, busting a pan-India drug network. Further investigations are ongoing.