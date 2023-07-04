Moto vlogger 'TTF' Vasan's car meets with an accident in Aminjikarai

Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2023 9:59 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-04 10:12:11.0  )
Moto vlogger TTF Vasans car meets with an accident in Aminjikarai
Moto vlogger 'TTF' Vasan and his car. (Thanthi TV)

CHENNAI: Moto vlogger 'TTF' Vasan, who often gets caught in traffic violations, met with an accident on Tuesday morning while driving his car on Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As per the reports, the car in which 'TTF' Vasan was driving was reported to have been overspeeding and lost control and rammed into a pole near a petrol bunk.

Visuals of Vasan arguing with a person, who captured a video of the car damaged in the accident are doing rounds on the internet.

Anna Nagar Traffic Police have registered a case and are also analysing the CCTV footage of the accident and the car.

Earlier on June 17, the Nilgiris Police booked 'TTF' Vasan, a moto vlogger on charges of rash driving in Ooty.

Online Desk

