Moto vlogger booked for rash driving in Ooty, fined Rs 1,000 by police

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris police booked TTF Vasan, a moto vlogger on charges of rash driving in Ooty on Thursday. During a vehicle check around evening, police spotted a youth riding a two-wheeler at a high speed along the hill stretch. As soon as police nabbed the youth and found him to be Vasan, the local public gathered on the spot to have a glimpse of him. The police slapped him with a fine of Rs 1000 and let him off warning of severe action if he continues with a similar offence.