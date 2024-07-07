Moderate night time rains to continue in Chennai for next two days, says weather dept

CHENNAI: The wet weather in the city is likely to continue for another two days owing to the influence of wind pattern changes over the sea. For the next 48 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate showers along with thunderstorm activity during evening and night hours.

However, the official mentioned that the rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce in the coming days.

Forecasting more rain for the rest of the state, a senior RMC official said, "As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely over north coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu until next week."

But rainfall activity is likely to reduce gradually as there might be a change in wind pattern in the coming days, the official added.

Weather bloggers on the other hand opine that the pattern change could likely trigger mild showers and even heavy rain over the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday (July 11) as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and the area adjoining the south Tamil Nadu coast.

Meanwhile, various parts of Chennai city including Tiruvottiyur, Broadway, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Guindy, and Alandur saw light to moderate rainfall with cloudy sky conditions on Sunday.

However, the sudden showers led to water logging in the interior roads of the capital city, resulting in traffic congestion during peak hours.