Mobile phones, 100 gram ganja seized from Puzhal prison inmates

CHENNAI: Prison authorities conducted a surprise check at Central Prison, Puzhal and seized two mobile phones and 100 grams of Ganja from a prisoner on Sunday.



Based on a specific tip, the prison officials examined the inmate Manikandan, 20, of Thomas Road in Teynampet, and seized 100 grams of Ganja from him.

He concealed the contraband inside his shirt collar after rolling it inside a plastic cover, police sources said.

Two mobile phones was recovered from two other prisoners – Raja alias Gundan, 31, of Trisulam, and Akash, 33, of Moolakothalam.

Prison sources said that Raja was arrested for smuggling Ganja and Akash was arrested in an assault case.

The duo concealed the mobile phones in the prison toilet.

Based on a complaint, Puzhal police registered cases against the inmates.