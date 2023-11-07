MLA inspects barricade site on Kokilamedu beach

CHENGALPATTU: Tiruporur MLA SS Balaji on Monday inspected the barricade construction that is under way at Kokilamedu beach to ensure no flooding when sea gets rough.

The state fisheries department has ensured that works are in full swing at the Kokilamedu beach to build a stone barricade at a cost of Rs 9 crores to avoid flooding. MLA Balaji who visited the site on Tuesday interacted with the engineers and took a look at the plan and model for the barricade construction.

He also reprimanded the engineers when some of the construction was not according to the plan and warned them to stick to the plan and use quality material for the project.

He further told them that he would be informing Collector about the incident. The MLA also interacted with the fishermen in the area and took stock of their grievances.