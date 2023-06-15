Minister Senthilbalaji may shift to Kauvery hospital for surgery

CHENNAI: Minister Senthilbalaji underwent coronary angiogram at Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar on Wednesday.

He had complained of chest pain after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with cash for job scam. Medical experts advised the minister to undergo a bypass surgery.

He was admitted around 2.30 am. Later, as per doctors’ advice, a coronary angiogram was performed around 10.40 am. Doctors stated that Senthilbalaji was stable after the angiogram. But it revealed 3 blocks in the blood vessels for which a bypass surgery was advised at the earliest.

Though the doctors at the GH suggested a bypass surgery, a team of doctors from the Union government-run ESI Hospital reviewed the minister’s health. They too recommended a bypass surgery.

The State government may shift the minister to Kauvery Hospital for surgery. However, the hospital is yet to confirm. Sources said that the police security has increased at the hospital. The patients’ attendants were asked to stay in another ward at the hospital.