Minister Ganesan named chairman of State Street Vendors Welfare Board

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan has been nominated as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Street Vending and Shops and Establishments Workers Welfare Board, while senior bureaucrats of the labour department have been nominated as members of the board.

The nomination has been made under the provision of the TN Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Work) Act. Additional Chief Secretary of Finance along with Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Labour department and Commissioner of Directorate of Municipal Administration have been roped in as members of the board, according to the notification in the government gazette.

A total of five representatives of employers and commercial establishments and an equal number of representatives of the workers have also been nominated as members of the board.