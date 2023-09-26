Min Sekarbabu reviews Kilambakkam bus terminus, North Chennai development works

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister and CMDA chairperson PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday reviewed ongoing works at Kilambakkam bus terminus and development works in North Chennai.

An official release said that the minister enquired about the progress of the ongoing works to widen, strengthen and improve the Ayyanchery to Meeachipuram road, CVK Road to Urapakkam Nallambakkam Road via Unamancheri and road laying from Adhanur to Madambakkam.

The minister also reviewed the progress of work underway at Omni bus terminus at Mudichur, ongoing storm water drain works, solid waste management and park.

The release said that the minister also enquired about the progress of the social-economical and psychological survey conducted in coordination between CMDA, Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and Directorate of Town and Country Planning through the students and faculties of Madras Christian College and Women's Christian College.

"The consultant has identified necessary projects to address the gaps in medical, education, public health, housing and slum development, quality of life improvement, sewage facility, water supply, roads and other public infrastructure through the primary data collected through the survey. The minister enquired about the progress of such works, " the release said.