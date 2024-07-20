Microsoft outage: Thousands stranded at Chennai Airport on Day 2

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport authorities and airline operations were severely affected on Saturday due to a global outage in Microsoft systems, leading to the cancellation of around 16 flights and delays for 30 others, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at Chennai airport.



Eight arrival flights and eight departure flights, totaling 16 flights, were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second consecutive day.

More than 30 flights to destinations including London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sri Lanka, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Andaman, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Trichy, and Madurai are experiencing delays at Chennai airport.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, airport authorities are still affected as services are not uniformly available and continue to be disrupted.

Airport officials stated that website maintenance work is ongoing and expected to be completed by this afternoon, according to reports.