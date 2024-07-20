Begin typing your search...
Chennai Airport disrupted, flights cancelled in global Microsoft system outage on 2nd day
Further details are awaited
CHENNAI: Chennai Airport authorities and airline operations were nearly crippled on Saturday due to a global outage in Microsoft systems, leading to the cancellation of around 16 flights and delays for 30 others.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, airport authorities are still affected as the service is not uniformly available and is being disrupted.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story