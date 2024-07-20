Begin typing your search...

Chennai Airport disrupted, flights cancelled in global Microsoft system outage on 2nd day

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 July 2024 2:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-20 02:54:55.0  )
CHENNAI: Chennai Airport authorities and airline operations were nearly crippled on Saturday due to a global outage in Microsoft systems, leading to the cancellation of around 16 flights and delays for 30 others.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, airport authorities are still affected as the service is not uniformly available and is being disrupted.

Further details are awaited.

Chennai AirportMicrosoft system outageflight cancellationsairline operationsservice disruptionflight delays
