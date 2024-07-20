Microsoft outage: Flight operations at Chennai Airport resume

CHENNAI: Amid the cancellations and delays at Chennai Airport due to a global outage in Microsoft systems, airport authorities have stated that services have been restored. Services resumed around 11 am.



Flight operations at Chennai airport were disrupted since the outage and the server went down, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Boarding passes have been issued manually by hand-writing since the outage began.



According to airport officials, all flight services will be fully restored at Chennai airport by this evening.

With the internet restored, passengers are now able to receive their boarding passes instantly through the computer systems of their respective airlines.

Regular flight operations are expected to resume fully from this evening onwards, and no new flight cancellations are anticipated, stated a Chennai airport official.