MHC removes cost imposed on Mansoor Ali Khan in defamation suit against Trisha

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) removed the cost imposed on actor Mansoor Ali Khan and also confirmed the single judge's order dismissing the actor's defamation suit against other actors Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Kushboo.



Mansoor Ali Khan moved the MHC seeking to review the single judge's order dismissing his defamation suit preferred against the other actors.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and Justice R Sakthivel. The counsel for Mansoor submitted that his client is not willing to proceed with the defamation suit and sought to remove the cost imposed on him.

After the submission, the bench removed the Rs.1 lakh cost imposed on Mansoor by the single judge. However, the bench also confirmed the single judge's order dismissing the defamation suit.

Mansoor Ali Khan filed an appeal before the MHC to set aside the cost imposed on him by a single judge for filing a defamation suit against actors Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Kushboo.

Mansoor Ali Khan filed a defamation suit against other actors Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushboo for allegedly having made defamatory comments against him on social media, claiming Rs.1 crore.

The single judge, who heard the suit dismissed Mansoor's plea after hearing Trisha's contention that Mansoor had already tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial speech and now he filed the suit to attract attention from the media.

The single judge observed that the defendants social media posts were to condemn Mansoor's controversial speech, there is nothing defaming in their statements. Further, the single judge imposed Rs.1 lakh as a cost on Mansoor for wasting the court's time and directed him to pay the cost to Adyar Cancer Institute.