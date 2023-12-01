MHC directs State to submit MOU for F4 night street race

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to produce a memorandum of understanding made with the private racing company for the F4 night street race and adjourned the petitions challenging the race.

A batch of petitions challenging the Formula 4-night street race are scheduled on December 09 and 10 at Island Ground, Chennai. The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq.

The petitioners contended that the State is already facing a problem in controlling the episode of unauthorized racing in the capital, and what impression the State will impose among young minds by conducting the night race at the heart of the city.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for one of the petitioners contended that Rs. 15 crores were routed from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to the Sports Development department to conduct the F4 race, which violates Town and Country Planning Act (TCPA), 1971.

The counsel cited section 67 of the Act and argued that the CMDA fund cannot be used for any other purposes other than the development of the township. Conducting race does not fall under the ambit of the Act, said the counsel.

Already the State is in deficit and various welfare schemes are awaiting, why the State is conducting the privileged race, wondered the counsel.

Further, the counsel also cited various safety issues that will arise from conducting the night street race. The counsel contended that a buffer area is a must for conducting such an international race, it is highly unsafe for the audience who would spectate the race. The general public will also face inconvenience due to the traffic diversion, added the counsel. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram appeared for the State and submitted the permission received from the competent authorities including the army, navy, and coast guard for conducting the night race.

The bench asked the AG, why the State parted a huge amount with a private company for conducting the race. Further, the bench also wondered how much share the State would benefit by conducting the night race and also directed the State to submit the memorandum of understanding made with the private company. The matter was posted to December 4 for further hearing.