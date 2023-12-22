MHC directs DVAC to issue fresh order attaching Ponmudy's properties

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Friday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) to issue fresh order attaching the properties of convicted former minister K Ponmudy, in connection with the 2011 disproportionate asset (DA) case.

Justice G Jayachandran pronounced orders in a appeal filed by DVAC challenging the Villupuram trial court order of de-freezing the properties of Ponmudy.

Eventhough the order of trial court is not correct, it cannot be reversed now as the efflux of time, observed the judge while dismissing the appeal.

As the both accused in the DA case is already convicted by this court, the trial court order is not survives, observed the judge and directed the DVAC to pass fresh order freezing Ponmudy's properties, in accordance with law.

In 2011 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti - Corruption (DVAC) Villupuram has booked Ponmudy and his wife in a DA case. DVAC alleged that Ponmudy and his wife had amassed Rs.1.79 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income during the check period between April 13, 2006, and March 31, 2010, when Ponmudy was the minister for higher education department.

The DVAC also passed an order freezing the properties of Ponmudy, in connection with the DA case. However, the trial court de-freezed the properties.

Aggrieved by this order, the DVAC moved MHC.