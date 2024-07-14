MGR Chennai Central–Shivamogga Town Superfast Express rerouted and extended; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) announced that the Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly superfast express to Shivamogga Town via SMVT Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Birur railway stations will be rerouted and extended from Friday.



Train No 12691, Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs has been re-routed and extended up to Shivamogga Town via SMVT Bengaluru – Arsikere – Birur railway stations by skipping stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru Jn, and Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Railway stations from Friday (July 19).

In the reverse direction, Train No 12692, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central will start from Shivamogga Town at 17.15 hrs and run via Birur - Arsikere - SMVT Bengaluru railway stations by skipping stoppages at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, KSR Bengaluru Jn, and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway stations, with effect from Saturday (July 20).

The service between Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and Bengaluru Cantonment is cancelled on both sides for the trains, the SR statement added.