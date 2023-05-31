Metro Water lorries launch strike, south Chennai to be worst hit

CHENNAI: Citing lorries waiting inordinately at water-filling stations and the insufficient supply, Metro Water lorries supplying to Kodambakkam, T Nagar, RA Puram, Mandaiveli and Greenways road have launched a strike.

It is being reported that 10s of lorries have been stationed near Valluvarkottam.



Due to this development, residents of Mandaiveli, RA Puram, Greenways road have already been hard-pressed as there is no supply of tap water for the past four days.



Lorry owners grouse that lorries wait for a long time at the filling stations for over a month and requested in vain to the authorities to address this shortcoming. The metro water officials contend that pipe-linking works near Porur is what is causing the delay and assured this would be sorted out tomorrow.

