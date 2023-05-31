Begin typing your search...

Metro Water lorries launch strike, south Chennai to be worst hit

It is being reported that 10s of lorries have been stationed near Valluvarkottam.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 May 2023 6:41 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-31 06:58:26.0  )
Metro Water lorries launch strike, south Chennai to be worst hit
X

Representative Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Citing lorries waiting inordinately at water-filling stations and the insufficient supply, Metro Water lorries supplying to Kodambakkam, T Nagar, RA Puram, Mandaiveli and Greenways road have launched a strike.

It is being reported that 10s of lorries have been stationed near Valluvarkottam.

Due to this development, residents of Mandaiveli, RA Puram, Greenways road have already been hard-pressed as there is no supply of tap water for the past four days.

Lorry owners grouse that lorries wait for a long time at the filling stations for over a month and requested in vain to the authorities to address this shortcoming. The metro water officials contend that pipe-linking works near Porur is what is causing the delay and assured this would be sorted out tomorrow.

Metro Water lorriesMetro Water lorries strikeChennaiLorry owners
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X