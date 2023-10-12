Metro water department holds awareness programme on rainwater harvesting

CHENNAI: Minister of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru flagged off rainwater harvesting awareness vehicles at Kilpauk Metrowater Water Treatment Plant complex to create awareness among the public about rainwater harvesting.

Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is carrying out various activities as part of rainwater management drive including watershed maintenance, rainwater harvesting, maintenance of lakes, renovation of lakes, reuse and borewell recharge.

The department is working towards rehabilitating rainwater harvesting system in government offices, government hospitals and government schools before the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

The department is also working towards spreading awareness in residential complexes, private hospitals, theaters, marriage halls, schools and colleges.

The minister stated that construction of rainwater harvesting structures in college campuses and commercial complexes is underway and reconstruction is also being undertaken.

The minister said that the department is working on a contract basis to display awareness through stickers on collection methods and importance of maintenance of rainwater harvesting on buses, trucks and vehicles of the department. The messages regarding the same are also being circulated through WhatsApp.

The public can contact 044-28458899 for more details regarding maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures. Chennai Water Board has a special unit working for rainwater harvesting awareness.

For more details, Chennai Water Board can be contacted through the website Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Social media channels-

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

The department is also planning to conduct a marathon with college students to create awareness among students about rainwater harvesting. He urged the public to cooperate with these measures and maintain rainwater harvesting structures.