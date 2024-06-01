Metro Rail ferries 84.21 lakh passengers in May, up by 5% from April

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro ridership recorded a total of 84,21,072 passengers in May.

In the month of January a total of 84,63,384 passengers, February 86,15,008 passengers, March 86,82,457 passengers and April a total of 80,87,712 passengers travelled in the Metro trains.

CMRL witnessed a consistent increase in its passenger flow as 3,33,360 more passengers travelled on the metro trains in the month of May than in the month of April.

May 10 recorded the highest passenger flow of the month, with 3,03,109 passengers.

32,10,776 travelled using travel card, 1,96,915 through online QR, 2,39,489 with static QR, 21,69,439 people using paper QR, 3,97,867 with Paytm, 4,13,941 people using Whatsapp, 2,63,602 with PhonePe, 16,520 people using ONDC, 52,055 people travelled using token, 5,307 using Group ticketing and 14,55,161 people using NCMC Singara Chennai Card.

CMRL offers a 20% discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and QR Trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and paytm also.