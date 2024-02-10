Message to youth to utilise science for society’s benefit: Soumya Swaminathan on Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan

CHENNAI: While welcoming the Union government’s decision to award the Bharat Ratna to her father MS Swaminathan, and that she was “proud and happy” that her father’s work was recognised Soumya said that though he would have been happy with the recognition, he never worked for awards.

Asked what his reaction would have been if the award had come when he was still alive, she said, “I am sure that he would have also been happy … But he never worked for awards or waited for recognition. Lot of awards and recognition came to him, but he was motivated more by the results of what he did on the ground.”

She added that her father would always remember the farmers he met across India. “Farmers would meet him and convey their gratitude and their love for him and that is what meant a lot to him,” stated Soumya.

Speaking of the significance of the award for future generations, the former chief scientist and former deputy Director General, WHO, said that the government’s decision, “will also send a very strong message to the youth of the country that you can use science and technology to benefit the society”.