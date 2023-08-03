Medcom: Dr Pal’sunique prescription to bridge health, humour

CHENNAI: A native of Madurai, Dr Palaniappan Manickam (aka Dr Pal) has effortlessly merged two seemingly disparate worlds - medicine and stand-up comedy. A familiar face to many through his engaging social media presence, this doctor has ingeniously combined medical information with side-splitting humour, giving birth to a unique genre - Medcom.



While practising medicine in Sacramento, California, Dr Palaniappan’s innate passion for stand-up comedy led him to experiment with incorporating comedy into his medical presentations. The unexpected result? Laughter proved to be a powerful tool for education. “I was giving a presentation to a group of medical students, and I started to tell jokes to make them laugh. The students loved it, and I realised that I could combine my passion for medicine with my love of comedy,” he shares.

Dr Palaniappan’s journey into the world of stand-up comedy was more than just a chance encounter; it was a realisation of his innate talent. “I started doing stand-up comedy shows in my spare time, and I quickly realised that I had a knack for it. I love making people laugh, and I also love sharing my medical knowledge with others. Medcom is the perfect way to combine these two passions,” he enthusiastically explains.

Medcom, as Dr Palaniappan has coined it, is an innovative blend of medical insights and comedic flair. According to him, humour enhances the receptiveness of new information. “When people are laughing, they are more receptive to new information. Medcom is a way to use humour to teach people about important health topics,” asserts the doctor who specialises in gastroenterology and nutrition.

Beyond entertainment, the doctor believes that comedy can be a tool to destigmatise certain medical conditions. “For example, I have a joke about irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that always gets a laugh. This joke helps to normalise IBS and shows people that it is a common condition that is nothing to be ashamed of.”

His stand-up comedy routines explore a range of medical subjects, from weight loss, diet, and fasting, to more serious topics like heart disease and diabetes. “I try to make my shows as informative as possible, but I also want them to be funny. I believe that the best way to learn is through laughter,” he quips.

While Medcom is a novel genre in the world of comedy, it is rapidly gaining popularity. Dr Palaniappan is excited to be part of this burgeoning movement that seeks to merge education and entertainment in a seamless blend.

As he prepares for his show Fun with Fasting - Medcom in Chennai, Dr Palaniappan is eager to engage with his Chennai audience. “Being born in Madurai, I have heard great things about the city, and I am looking forward to meeting my Chennai audience. I will be sharing my medical knowledge with them in a fun and informative way. I will also be telling jokes about a variety of medical topics,” he expresses with anticipation.

Dr Palaniappan’s show Fun with Fasting - Medocm (Medical + Comedy) is scheduled for August 4 at Medai, Alwarpet, starting at 7 pm.