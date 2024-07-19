Medavakkam, Nanmangalam & Kovilambakkam areas get new police station

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police commissioner inaugurated the Medavakkam police station on Thursday.

The Pallikaranai police limit is divided into two and now, half of the areas will come under the jurisdiction of Medavakkam.

The police station has been functional since Thursday and the Medavakkam, Nanmangalam, and Kovilambakkam areas would come under this new police station.

The station was inaugurated by the Tambaram police commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak on Thursday morning.

The total number of police stations under the Tambaram police commissionerate is increased to 22.

The police station has been inaugurated based on the earlier announcement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin that new police stations would be installed in the state according to the rising population.