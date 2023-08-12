Medan-Chennai inaugural flight landed at Chennai airport on Friday night

CHENNAI: The Medan-Chennai inaugural flight landed at the Chennai airport on Friday night.

The first flight landed in the Chennai airport with 51 passengers at 10.45 pm and then from Chennai the flight departed with 43 passengers and landed in Medan in North Sumatra at 4 am on Saturday.

As North Sumatra is the spot most tourists would visit regularly, the passengers have been requesting the officials to operate a direct flight from the Chennai airport. The flight is scheduled on all days of the week.

The airport officials believe that this would also increase number of tourists visiting Chennai from Indonesia. The first flight was welcomed by the airport officials on the runway when it landed at the Chennai airport.