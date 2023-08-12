Begin typing your search...

Medan-Chennai inaugural flight landed at Chennai airport on Friday night

The first flight landed in the Chennai airport with 51 passengers at 10.45 pm and then from Chennai the flight departed with 43 passengers and landed in Medan in North Sumatra at 4 am on Saturday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Aug 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Medan-Chennai inaugural flight landed at Chennai airport on Friday night
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Medan-Chennai inaugural flight landed at the Chennai airport on Friday night.

The first flight landed in the Chennai airport with 51 passengers at 10.45 pm and then from Chennai the flight departed with 43 passengers and landed in Medan in North Sumatra at 4 am on Saturday.

As North Sumatra is the spot most tourists would visit regularly, the passengers have been requesting the officials to operate a direct flight from the Chennai airport. The flight is scheduled on all days of the week.

The airport officials believe that this would also increase number of tourists visiting Chennai from Indonesia. The first flight was welcomed by the airport officials on the runway when it landed at the Chennai airport.

ChennaiMedan-Chennai inaugural flightChennai airportMedanNorth Sumatra
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X