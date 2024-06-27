Mauritian beats at its finest

CHENNAI: Celebrating World Music Day, Fête de la Musique 2024, founded 41 years ago, has been embraced by numerous countries and cities worldwide to celebrate a shared love for music. As part of their two-week cultural celebration, Chennai will get to experience the electrifying performance of GEG, a Mauritius-born, Paris-based DJ and producer. Organised by the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India (IFI), and the Alliance Française network, Fête de la Musique 2024 aims to explore the diverse musical landscape and foster dialogue between France and India. DJ GEG talks to us about his exciting journey into the world of Djing and some of the Indian artistes he resonates with.

DJ GEG

Could you please tell us a little about your journey into the realm of music? How and when did it all start?

I was always into music. My dad is a musician and I started playing drums when I was three or four years old. I also have a cousin who was a DJ then, living in France. I remember he was coming to Mauritius to play gigs, and he would take me to radio shows and soundchecks. I started getting interested in djing when I was 12. Later when I was 15 or 16, I started to try music production.

What genre of music did you enjoy performing?

It was a bit of everything you know. A bit of mainstream music blended with my dad’s music collection on the computer I was using back then.

Do you follow Indian music? If so, could you tell us about your take on the same? Is there any genre or artist in specific whom you admire from India?

I don’t specifically follow Indian music, but when I was there in the boiler room in India, I always watched. Some artistes I like from India are DJ Smiley Bobby or Rasa and more recently MadStarBase.

You have mentioned how Mauritian rhythms have a lot of ternary music and polyrhythms sound, that are similar to some Indian music. Could you elucidate a little more about it? Do you have any specific Indian song names that you could tell us for the above context?

I would say DJ Smiley Bobby’s release on Nyege Nyege. More than the rhythm, the percussion used in the song sometimes sounds like Mauritian percussions such as Ravanne.

Are there any other similarities between Indian music and the genre which you perform?

Maybe the energy. I know some Indian music can get quite intense with high BPM and heavy rhythms. It can be compared to the Jungle genre of music for example.

Have you performed in south India before? Do you follow south Indian music? Could you tell us your take regarding it?

It’s my first time ever here and really challenging, I’m still discovering the crowd. The vibe can really change from one city to another. So I need to be really attentive to how people react to the music I play.

How do you feel about performing at the Fête de la Musique 2024 celebration in Chennai? What kind of music will you be performing and what can the southern audiences get to experience through your concert?

I am extremely hyped about it. I can’t wait to be there! I will see how the crowd is with the previous act and will adapt myself. But for sure you can expect electronic music at its finest.

DJ GEG will be performing on June 28, from 6 pm at Thiru Vi Ka Park, Shenoy Nagar.