MasterChef champion on a mission to preserve culinary traditions

CHENNAI: Having grown up in a joint family, Akash Muralidharan spent most of his time surrounded by food, learning from his mother, aunts, and grandmother. An avid foodie, Akash’s passion for cooking intensified just before the 2020 pandemic. “I stumbled upon my grandmother’s cookbook, titled Samaithu Paar, from the 1940s. As I flipped through its pages, I realized there were many vegetables mentioned that I was unfamiliar with. Some of these I remember eating in my childhood but are not as common now. Out of curiosity, I wanted to explore the reasons behind this,” says Akash, who clinched the title of MasterChef India Tamil.

Akash's finale dish, where's my pongal?

Inspired by his grandmother’s cookbooks, Akash took on a 100-day cooking project on Instagram, dedicated to reviving forgotten vegetables through enticing recipes. His journey has led him to uncover more than 70 varieties, with some of the rarest including athalaikkai, winged beans, and luffa, among others.

Akash’s path into the culinary world wasn’t direct. After completing his architecture degree, he pursued a master’s degree in food design and innovation. In addition to his passion for cooking, Akash is a faculty member at an architecture college, is a TEDx speaker, and co-founded a multi-disciplinary design studio called Vizha Medai. “Whatever dish I create, I strive to incorporate a local essence,” he emphasizes.

Akash’s dishes on the show are deeply rooted in his mother’s recipes. “The most challenging aspect was the time-bound concept, and we’ve had to reinvent ourselves constantly,” shares the 29-year-old. While his mother was a constant presence throughout his culinary journey, Akash was moved when his father became emotional after he lifted the trophy.

The chef wishes to take our roots to International platforms. “I would like to showcase the innovative potential of south Indian ingredients and food. Though I would like to travel and explore more international cuisines, my efforts would be majorly to blend global dishes and our roots, to display our culture and traditional ingredients,” he aims.

A simple person by nature, Akash’s comfort lies in the humble upma prepared by his mother. The winner aims to promote the appreciation of micro cuisines and raise awareness. “This trend is quite positive and every region has its unique micro cuisine. Our attempt should always be to encourage diversity, which contributes to the richness of our culture and food,” Akash concludes.