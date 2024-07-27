Massive traffic congestion at Tambaram - GST Road amid electric trains cancellation

CHENNAI: Due to the cancellation of 55 electric trains on Saturday and Sunday has led to severe traffic congestion on Tambaram - GST Road.

The heavy traffic resulted from passengers using personal vehicles and city buses, as special trains provided were insufficient.

As the traffic police were understaffed, they were unable to manage the surge, saw a high volume of cars and two-wheelers on the road.

The renovation work at Tambaram Railway Yard, ongoing since July 23, has affected both long-distance express and suburban electric trains.

Although only long-distance trains were initially cancelled, the recent suspension of 55 suburban trains has further strained passengers.

Despite the transport department's promise to increase bus services, the number of buses provided has been inadequate, leading to overcrowding.

Looking ahead, from August 3 to August 14, all daytime electric trains will be cancelled, causing expected further difficulties for travelers. Passengers are urging the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to enhance bus services to meet the increased demand.

Apart from this, 5 electric trains from Chennai Beach to Guduvancheri and 5 electric trains from Guduvancheri to Chennai Beach, totalling ten special electric trains used to run every evening till night for the convenience of Kilambakkam Bus terminal passengers.

These ten electric trains have been completely cancelled since July 23.

Due to this, commuters going to Kilambakkam bus station are facing a lot of trouble.

The passengers also say that the railway administration should take steps for partial reinstatement of these services.