Massive fire engulfs Thiruneermalai godown at midnight; over 50 firemen deployed to douse it

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a privately-owned godown located in Thiruneermalai in Tambaram, around 11:30 on Monday night. Faulty wiring is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

Upon noticing smoke emanating from the godown, locals notified the police and the fire department.

The Tambaram Fire Department rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the flames. However, the fire intensified and personnel from fire stations nearby were deployed to provide additional support.

Over 50 firefighters arrived in more than 10 vehicles from fire stations in Guindy, Saidapet, Teynampet, and Ashok Nagar. Together they worked for over four hours to bring the raging fire under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident as more than 20 workers who were inside the godown at the time managed to escape before the fire spread.

As a result of the fire, thick plumes of black smoke have enveloped the Thiruneermalai neighbourhood, raising concerns over air pollution.