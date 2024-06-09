Massive fire breaks out near Kilambakkam bus terminus, thick smoke hits traffic on Chennai-Tiruchy national highway

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a fair selling old goods opposite the Kilambakkam bus terminus, resulting in significant damage and chaos. The fire that erupted around 11 am quickly engulfed the premises, and traffic on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway due to the thick plumes of smoke that billowed from it.

Three fire tenders battled for over two hours to contain the blaze, which started at a height of approximately 60 feet, making it difficult to reach and extinguish. As a result of the fire, several vehicles passing through the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway were stranded, causing major traffic disruptions.

Despite the swift response from the fire department and police, the extent of the damage is substantial, with several vehicles and stalls completely destroyed.

The effect of the fire was felt not only in the immediate vicinity but also in the surrounding areas such as Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Vandalur, Perungalathur, Mannivakkam, Nedungundram, and Kolappakkam, where people had difficulty in breathing for about two hours because of the smoke.

The Kilambakkam police have registered a case and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.