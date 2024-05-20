Mass fish deaths at Chitheri Lake in Perungalathur spark environmental concern

CHENNAI: Thousands of fish were found dead at Chitheri Lake in Perungalathur, emitting a strong stench and creating unsanitary conditions.In recent days the fish which were in the Chetheri lake started to die due to bad quality of water and on Monday hundreds of fish were found dead in the lake.

The residents said that anti-social elements are dumping meat waste and garbage in the lake and the water has become polluted. The corporation or the PWD are not taking any steps to clean the lake and now the foul smell from the lake is making us walk on the streets by covering our noses.

Additionally, birds have been transferring the dead fish to residential areas, raising concerns about disease.

Officials from the Fisheries and Public Works Departments have visited the lake and identified a significant presence of green microalgae known for oxygen absorption. The depletion of oxygen may have contributed to the mass fish deaths alongside to potential climate change effects, they said.

Meanwhile, Tambaram Municipal Corporation sanitation workers are at present taking steps to remove the dead fishes from the lake.