Mass fever screening begins in Chennai Airport to prevent the spread of Mpox in TN

CHENNAI: To prevent Mpox from entering the state, the Chennai International Airport has begun mass fever screening for all passengers arriving.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning that the Mpox is spreading rapidly in African countries.

Initially, the virus was detected in Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda. Now, it is also spreading into the parts of Philippines, Sweden, and Pakistan.

In response to this, the Health Department has intensified the measures to prevent the virus.

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the screening operations in Chennai Airport and held discussion with the officials. He also emphasized that passengers should not face any unnecessary delays during the screening.

The passengers, who appear fatigued, are stopped and checked for any visible rashes or lesions on their hands and faces. An automated mass fever screening device has been installed in the airport. If the person is found with fever or symptoms, a red light and warning alarm will be triggered on the device. Immediately, the medical team will isolate the person and provide first aid.

If needed, the passenger will be transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

The Minister, addressing the media, said "We believe monkeypox will not be as severe as the coronavirus outbreak, so the public should not panic. However, everyone must take preventive measures as a precaution."

He also emphasized to the officials that passengers should not face any unnecessary delays during the screening.

Accordingly, special wards with 10 beds have been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, Trichy Government Hospital, and Madurai Government Hospital to handle potential cases.

The CM Stalin has also instructed that all foreign travelers need to be monitored and tested.

If any cases are being found, the procedures used during the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed.

It is to be noted that no cases of Mpox have been detected in the state.