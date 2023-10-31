Many EMUs cancelled on Tambaram line today

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes in train schedule due to engineering works at St Thomas Mount yard on October 31.

The maintenance work for line block/power block is between 10.45 am to 3.45 pm, which will lead to cancellation of multiple trains in the time zone.

The Chennai Beach – Tambaram special scheduled at 10.18 am is fully cancelled. Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local scheduled at 10.24 am, 10.30 am, 10.36 am and 10.46 am, 11.06 am, 11.14 am, 11.22 am and the rest of the scheduled trains from Beach station have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU scheduled at different timings will also witness full cancellation.Subsequently, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local scheduled at various timings have also been cancelled on October 31.

“Passenger special (PS1 – 11.51 am), (PS3 – 12.35 pm), (PS5 – 13.15 pm), (PS7 – 13.35 pm), (PS9 – 13.55 pm), (PS11– 14:45 pm), (PS13 – 15.10 pm) and (PS15 – 15.30 pm) will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on October 31,”stated Southern Railway press note.

Also, passenger special (PS2 – 09.30 am), (PS4 – 11.00 am), (PS6 – 11.30 am), (PS8 – 12 pm), (PS10 – 11.05 am), (PS12 –13 pm), (PS14 – 1.45 pm) and (PS16 – 2.20 pm) will be operated between Chengalpattu and Tambaram on October 31,” added the note.