Manipur crisis: City’s Metei community seeks dialogue

CHENNAI: Manipuri community in the city on Friday sought dialogue and peaceful resolutions to solve the ongoing Manipur crisis.

Addressing the media, the community demanded better coordination among the forces patrolling the violence torn state and demanded the prevention of foreign immigrants into the state.

They also demanded to enforce National Register of Citizens (NRC) and build border fences at the earliest.

Addressing the media, Cyclist and social activist Philem Rohan Singh from Manipur, who belongs to the Meitei Christian community, said both sides are affected and majority of the issue is still not covered by the media.

He claimed that the media portrayed Meiteis as the majority group in Manipur and were attacking and torturing the minority group Kukis. He claimed that both the communities of Manipur are affected and pointed out that the attack on churches and mandirs were common.