Manager of service apartment latest to be held in schoolgirls’ sex racket case

CHENNAI: Police have detained the manager of a service apartment in T Nagar, in connection with the prostitution racket in which seven persons were arrested for forcing school girls from middle and lower-income families into commercial sex work.

Police are yet to reveal the identity of the suspect. Police sources said that the person had facilitated the racket by providing rooms in the apartment. Seven people had been arrested, including the mastermind, K Nadhiya (37), who had targeted her daughter’s classmates after going through their profiles on social media.

Nadhiya targeted girls from low-income families looking for part-time jobs and then groomed them by becoming friendly, taking them to dance classes and beautician courses. Among the arrested was also a 70-year-old man. Police suspect there are other victims and will be seeking custody of the accused to get further details.