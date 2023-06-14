Man undergoes complex angioplasty at private hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: A fruit seller from Mannadi underwent a complex chronic total occlusion angioplasty procedure that saved his life and restored hope for his family.

Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram Asia Pacific CTO club director, India was invited to perform a live transmission of a complex procedure for the oldest CTO club in the world - CTO club Japan conducted at Nagoya. This was the first time an Indian operator was invited to perform a live procedure for the prestigious CTO club in Japan. This procedure was performed at Promed Hospital, Chennai and the live transmission was part of the CTO club Japan conference.

The patient previously had severe pain in his left arm, and hence sought medical attention at a hospital in Mint, where he was diagnosed with a major heart attack. Following emergency thrombolysis to dissolve the clot and improve blood flow, his condition warranted a coronary artery bypass graft commonly known as bypass surgery.

The patient went to various hospitals, where a comprehensive evaluation revealed 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel and 95 per cent blockage in another vessel. Given the complexity of the case, open-heart bypass surgery was recommended as the optimal solution to restore blood flow in the clogged arteries. Given his other comorbid conditions, he was deemed a very high risk for open heart surgery.

Finally, the patient was Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram at Promed Hospital for further evaluation and potential treatment. Dr Arun devised a treatment plan where the 95 per cent blocked Left Anterior Descending would be addressed first as this was the vessel responsible for the heart attack, followed by the treatment of the remaining blockage at a later stage. Two months ago, Dr Arun successfully performed an angioplasty, implanting a stent to restore complete blood flow in the LAD artery.

The procedure opened up the 100 per cent blocked right coronary artery ensuring that all major blood vessels of the patient were opened, while preserving the patient's ability to work and lead an independent life. It is to be noted that the patient was treated under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme of Tamil Nadu. The procedure was a resounding success, and the patient is currently on a path to a full recovery.