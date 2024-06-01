Man talking on phone crosses railway track, knocked down by EMU in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was run over by an EMU in Perungalathur on Saturday.

The deceased Babu Ram of Rajasthan was staying in Perungalathur and was working in a private firm.

On Saturday around 10 am the EMU from Chengalpattu was heading towards Chennai Beach.

Police said when nearing RMK Nagar near Perungalathur, Babu Ram who was walking near the railway track by talking over the phone attempted to cross the track unaware of the train and he was knocked over and died on the spot.

The Tambaram railway police who visited the spot managed to identify Babu Ram with the help of ID cards found in his pocket and they retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

It is noted that three days ago a woman was run over by an express train in Perungalathur.