Man sentenced five years for sexual assault on 7-year-old child

CHENNAI: A special court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act cases on Friday found a man guilty of sexually harassing a 7 year old girl child. He was awarded five years imprisonment.

The accused, a 31 year old was arrested last year by the High Court AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel for the sexual imprisonment of the girl child, who lived in Flower Bazaar police district.

At the end of the trial, the prosecution proved the charges against the accused.

Apart from the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on the accused.

Senior Police officers commended the Inspector of Police, High Court AWPS and their team for the sustained investigation that ended in conviction.