Man kills kids, self over matrimonial dispute

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man murdered his two children, aged 13 and 5 and took his life in their house in West Mambalam on Friday allegedly over a matrimonial dispute in the family. The incident came to light after the man’s wife returned home in the evening and found three of them dead inside.

The deceased were identified as V Mohanraj and his children, Sai Swathi and Tejeswaran. Sai Swathi was a class 9 student and Tejas was a UKG student, police said. Mohanraj was a scrap dealer. Police investigations revealed that Mohan was not on good terms with his wife Jamuna. The couple lived separately for a while.

They patched up later on and started living together again, police sources said. On Friday evening, when the woman returned home, she found that the door was locked from inside and since her calls were unanswered, she broke the front door open with the help of neighbours and found the three of them dead.

Kumaran Nagar Police moved the bodies.

