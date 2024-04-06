Man kidnapped by two, found dead in godown in Singaperumal Koil godown

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man who was kidnapped by two men in a godown for cheating them in the share market was found dead suspiciously inside the godown in Singaperumal Koil on Saturday.

The deceased was Srinivasan of Gopalapuram in Chennai, who was staying in Chengalpattu a few months ago. Police said Srinivasan had approached Karthick (32), a fruit vendor and his friend Gokul (26) of Chengalpattu and asked them to invest in the share market and promised them to get high profits.

Initially, Karthick and Gokul gained some profits in the share market and then they introduced a few of their friends to Srinivasan. Later, without informing anyone, Srinivasan vacated his house and the money was also not returned to the investors.

A few days ago, Gokul and Karthick, who traced Srinivasan was in Gopalapuram. They went and met him and invited Srinivasan to meet the investors and explain the issue to them.

Following that, Srinivasan went to Singaperumal Koil, where both of them locked him in Karthick's fruit godown and threatened to return the money. Police said the duo had tied Srinivasan in the godown, locked him inside and went home.

On Saturday morning, when they returned to the godown, they were shocked to see Srinivasan dead, hanging from an electric cable on the window grill.

The Maraimalai Nagar police who retrieved the body arrested Karthick and Gokul and the search is on to nab others who helped them in kidnapping Srinivasan.