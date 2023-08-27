Man heckles GCC Commissioner over not inviting MLA to function at Anna Nagar Tower Park

CHENNAI: A two-day photo exhibition organized at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday turned unpleasant for Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan after he was heckled by a DMK man at the event.

In a video that went viral on social media, a ruling party member got into an argument with the official claiming that the local MLA was not invited for the event.

It is normal for Chennai Corporation to provide its parks as a gathering place for social groups, and families, as well as conduct events by residents' welfare associations, and private exhibitions.

The party functionary, who was present in the event stated that the stall has paid Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 to the organizers. And claimed that due to frequent private events held at the park, it causes inconvenience to the visitors.

Following that the Commissioner got infuriated and mentioned that he would repay the money.

He further informed the authorities not to hold any private events in Anna Nagar Tower Park and to conduct elsewhere in the city.

Thapasiya International Art Foundation, the organiser of the event on Sunday clarified that permission was obtained from the Corporation official, and charges were paid for equipment for the stalls to the private organisers.

"The organizers got permission from the civic body, and the MLA could not attend the event. I don't think that the person who raised the issue in the event was not any party functionary member.

The event was conducted for a good cause and people with impairments showcased their talents in the photo exhibition. Those who are willing to conduct events at Anna Nagar Tower Park can organize with the permission of the local body authorities," explained a senior official with GCC.